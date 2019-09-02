TYLER — TxDOT is planning to conduct a range of construction and maintenance work throughout the Tyler District during the week of September 2. Striping and pavement marking operations will continue on roadways around the district for the next few weeks with an anticipated completion date in early October. Motorists are reminded to use caution during these mobile operations and through and all work zones. For complete details for the Tyler District, click the link. https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/044-2019.html.