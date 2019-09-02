UNION GROVE — The family of a 13-year-old girl from Union Grove has reported her missing. According to our news partner KETK, family members say Samantha Mullins has not been seen since 3 a.m. Saturday. The family says it is working with Longview police to find her. Family members say they fear an older man may be involved as they believe Samantha was texting him before her disappearance. The girl disappeared with a friend, but family members say the friend has since been found. Anyone with information about Samantha is urged to call Longview police at 903-237-1199 or your local police department.