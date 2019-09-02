Today is Monday September 02, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

National Night Out Kick-Off Sept. 3 in Longview

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2019 at 5:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — The celebration begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Longview for the 36th Annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event with a party at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex. Citizens are encouraged to attend for a night of fun and to learn how to host a successful neighborhood party for the upcoming National Night Out event on the first Tuesday in October. The City of Longview, the Longview Police Department, Partners in Prevention, and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office coordinate this annual event. Last year, Longview placed 12th in the nation for outstanding participation for its population size, with over 100 parties. Go to https://longviewtexas.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=2062 to learn more.

National Night Out Kick-Off Sept. 3 in Longview

Posted/updated on: September 2, 2019 at 5:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — The celebration begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Longview for the 36th Annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event with a party at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex. Citizens are encouraged to attend for a night of fun and to learn how to host a successful neighborhood party for the upcoming National Night Out event on the first Tuesday in October. The City of Longview, the Longview Police Department, Partners in Prevention, and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office coordinate this annual event. Last year, Longview placed 12th in the nation for outstanding participation for its population size, with over 100 parties. Go to https://longviewtexas.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=2062 to learn more.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement