LONGVIEW — The celebration begins Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Longview for the 36th Annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event with a party at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex. Citizens are encouraged to attend for a night of fun and to learn how to host a successful neighborhood party for the upcoming National Night Out event on the first Tuesday in October. The City of Longview, the Longview Police Department, Partners in Prevention, and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office coordinate this annual event. Last year, Longview placed 12th in the nation for outstanding participation for its population size, with over 100 parties. Go to https://longviewtexas.gov/civicalerts.aspx?AID=2062 to learn more.