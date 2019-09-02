TYLER — A man has been arrested on allegations that he threatened mass gunfire at the Walmart Supercenter on Loop 323 at Highway 31 East in Tyler. Police say around 1:43 Monday afternoon, they received a 911 call from an employee in reference to a man threatening to shoot everyone with a gun. Police say 32-year-old Trumaine Washington of Tyler had gotten into an altercation with an employee inside the store. The employee had gone to get a store manager when Washington took out a handgun from his backpack, placed a loaded magazine in the gun, and racked the chamber, according to police. Authorities say Washington then started yelling that he was going to shoot and start killing people. Units responding a few minutes after the 911 call found Washington in the parking lot and arrested him without shots fired. Washington was jailed on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.