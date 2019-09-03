ODESSA (AP) – A neighbor of the gunman who killed seven people in West Texas described him as “a violent, aggressive person” that would fire his guns at all hours of the night. Rocio Gutierrez told The Associated Press on Monday that her family has lived near Seth Ator for the past five months. But she says they were afraid of him. Gutierrez says Ator would go out at night and shoot at animals, mostly rabbits. FBI special agent Christopher Coombs also said Monday that the 36-year-old Ator lived at “a strange residence” and that the condition of his home reflected “what his mental state was going into this.” Ator was killed by police outside an Odessa movie theater on Saturday after opening fire on state troopers during a traffic stop and then fleeing, shooting at random passers-by and vehicles.