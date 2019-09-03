ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart is said to be recovering from surgery he underwent Sunday for what the California Highway Patrol said were “major back injuries” he sustained in a car accident just after midnight Sunday.

According to TMZ, Hart underwent the surgery Sunday night following the crash of a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda at around 12:45 a.m. PT Sunday in Los Angeles. The gossip site quotes an unnamed source as saying Hart “is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of days while he recovers.”

Hart, 40, was a passenger in the car, which the California Highway Patrol said left the road and “rolled over down [an] embankment” when the driver somehow lost control of the vehicle. Hart and the driver, Jared Black, were trapped in the car until first responders freed them.

Hart, whom the CHP said is also the car’s owner, was able to leave the accident scene under his own power but was soon taken to Northridge Hospital for treatment.

Black was taken to UCLA Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries, though the CHP report says he injured his back as well. A third passenger, said to be Black’s girlfriend, was able to free herself from the vehicle and sustained only minor injuries.

The CHP said in their initial report that alcohol didn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Hart’s Jumanji: The Next Level co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson posted encouragement for Hart on his Instagram, writing, “Stop messing with my emotions brother @kevinhart4real. We have a lot more laughing to do together. Love you man. Stay strong.”

Bryan Cranston, who starred with Hart in this year’s dramedy The Upside, also wished Hart well, writing in part, “Let’s all send him positive energy and healing thoughts. He’s a good human. Get well soon, brother.”

Arsenio Hall, Terry Crews, Yvette Nicole Brown, Mindy Kaling and stand-up comedy legend George Wallace are among the many other celebs who wished Hart well on social media.

Wallace in particular wrote, “May your spine be fine. May your back cut you slack. May your neck not be a wreck. And may the Lord protect your cord. Love you.“

