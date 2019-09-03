Gerard Butler in “Angel Has Fallen”; Simon Varsano/Lionsgate(NEW YORK) — With no real wide-release competition to challenge it over the Labor Day weekend, Angel Has Fallen held onto the number-one spot at the box office, earning an additional $14.8 million in its second week in theaters.

The third film in the Fallen franchise, again starring Gerard Butler as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning, has so far earned just over $43.914 million in two weeks of release domestically.

Of the two new weekend releases, the David Oyelowo-starring murder mystery Don’t Let Go and the drama Bennett’s War, the former fared best, opening in 15th place with just over $3 million earned from 922 theaters. Bennett’s War, which opened in 970 theaters, only managed to earn a bit more than $553,000, for a 22nd-place debut.

The Labor Day weekend also marked the official end of the summer movie season, which began Memorial Day weekend.

Disney’s The Lion King live-action remake emerged as the summer box office champ, earning a total of $523.549 million domestically since its July 19 U.S. release. Rounding out the top five highest-earning films of the summer, in order, are Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Disney’s live-action Aladdin remake, and John Wick; Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Angel Has Fallen, $14.8 million

2. Good Boys, $12.1 million

3. The Lion King, $9.32 million

4. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, $8.2 million

5. Overcomer, $7.77 million

6. Ready or Not, $6.99 million

7. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, $6.25 million

8. Dora and the Lost City of Gold, $5.7 million

9. The Angry Birds Movie 2, $5.6 million

10. Spider-Man: Far from Home, $5.5 million

And here are the top 10 movies of the summer, also with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. The Lion King, $523.549 million

2. Toy Story 4, $430.457 million

3. Spider-Man: Far from Home, $385.957 million

4. Aladdin, $354.509 million

5. John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, $170.926 million

6. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, $159.022 million

7. The Secret Life of Pets 2, $157.833 million

8. Pokemon Detective Pikachu, $144.105 million

9. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, $131.022 million

10. Godzilla: King of the Monsters, $110.495 million

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.