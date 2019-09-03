Today is Tuesday September 03, 2019
First look: ESPN’s 2019 Body Issue includes Katelyn Ohashi, Kelley O’Hara and more

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2019 at 5:32 am
ESPN(NEW YORK) -- ESPN Magazine's annual salute to outstanding athletes features photographs revealing their powerful bodies in ways you've never seen, without jerseys or athletic gear, unclothed.

The Body Issue celebrates and singles out an array of athletes from various sports for their achievements on three alternating covers.

The iconic issue will feature images of the 2018 Super Bowl champion Eagles offensive line, world No. 1 professional golfer Brooks Koepka, U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star Kelley O’Hara, gymnast Katelyn Ohashi and more.

Ohashi, the UCLA gymnast who wowed judges, teammates, competitors and just about everyone on social media with her perfect 10 routine that went viral, posed mid-air for this year's Body Issue cover.

ESPN snapped shots of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champ O'Hara still celebrating with a bottle of champagne.

The official gallery, including photos and athlete story pages, will go live on espn.com on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Here is the full 2019 athlete roster:

The 11th Annual "Body Issue" hits newsstands Sept. 6 and will be the last year that it runs in print.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

