First look: ESPN’s 2019 Body Issue includes Katelyn Ohashi, Kelley O’Hara and more
Posted/updated on:
September 3, 2019 at
5:32 am
ESPN(NEW YORK) -- ESPN Magazine's annual salute to outstanding athletes features photographs revealing their powerful bodies in ways you've never seen, without jerseys or athletic gear, unclothed.
The Body Issue celebrates and singles out an array of athletes from various sports for their achievements on three alternating covers.
The iconic issue will feature images of the 2018 Super Bowl champion Eagles offensive line, world No. 1 professional golfer Brooks Koepka, U.S. Women's National Soccer Team star Kelley O’Hara, gymnast Katelyn Ohashi and more.
Ohashi, the UCLA gymnast who wowed judges, teammates, competitors and just about everyone on social media with her perfect 10 routine that went viral, posed mid-air for this year's Body Issue cover.
ESPN snapped shots of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champ O'Hara still celebrating with a bottle of champagne.
The official gallery, including photos and athlete story pages, will go live on espn.com on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Here is the full 2019 athlete roster:
Scout Bassett, U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Athlete
Liz Cambage, Las Vegas Aces Center
Katrin Davidsdottir, CrossFit Women’s Champion 2015 & 2016
Eagles Offensive Line: Super Bowl Champions 2018
Brandon Brooks
Lane Johnson
Jason Kelce
Isaac Seumalo
Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns Defensive End
James Hinchcliffe, IndyCar Series Driver
Alex Honnold, Climber
Evander Kane, San Jose Sharks Left Wing
Brooks Koepka, PGA Tour Golfer and World #1
Nancy Lieberman, Hall of Fame: WNBA
Amanda Nunes, UFC Champion
Kelley O’Hara, USWNT and Utah Royals Defender
Katelyn Ohashi, Gymnast
Chris Paul, Oklahoma City Thunder Point Guard
Lakey Peterson, WSL Surfer
Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver
Christian Yelich, NL MVP and Milwaukee
The 11th Annual "Body Issue" hits newsstands Sept. 6 and will be the last year that it runs in print.
