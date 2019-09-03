Today is Tuesday September 03, 2019
Canton Woman Killed in Wreck on I-20

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2019 at 11:02 am
CANTON — A woman has died following a wreck on I-20 Monday evening. It happened just before 6:00 about two miles west of Canton in Van Zandt County. According to the Department of Public Safety, 29-year-old Elizabeth Leigh Lindsey, Canton, was traveling east on I-20 in the inside lane when her vehicle began to drift. She reportedly over corrected and hit a semi-truck. Her vehicle flipped several times, ejecting her. Lindsey was pronounced dead at a Tyler hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured. The crash remains under investigation.

