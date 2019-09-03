NBC(LOS ANGELES) — This Is Us, the series that proved that people just love to cry, is about to embark on its fourth season.

The NBC drama will kick off the season with a special extended premiere episode called “Strangers.” A promo for the upcoming episode revealed a wealth of new cast members, such as Netflix’s When They See Us alums Asante Blackk and Marsha Stephanie Blake, along with The Sixth Sense writer-director — and actor — M. Night Shyamalan.

It’s unknown what characters they will play. This Is Us season four premieres on September 24.

