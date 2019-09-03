ABC News(NEW YORK) — Dangerous Hurricane Dorian is barreling toward the Southeast U.S., where residents from Florida to the Carolinas are bracing for possible impact.

Here’s what people can expect, according to the latest forecast.



Florida



Dorian is forecast to move “dangerously close” to Florida’s east coast Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

Flooding, winds and storm surge will be the biggest threats to Florida’s east coast over the next few days. Isolated tornadoes are also possible through Tuesday.

“Hurricane Dorian is the strongest storm to ever threaten the state of Florida on the east coast,” said Jared Moskowitz, director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management. “No matter what path this storm takes, our state will be impacted.”

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in many coastal counties.

“People need to remain vigilant. If you’re ordered to evacuate, you need to do that,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday. “Get out now while you have time.”



Georgia

Dorian will then be close to the Georgia and South Carolina shorelines Wednesday night into Thursday.

Those in the Savannah area are urged to prepare for heavy rains, flooding and strong winds.

Storm surge is a major threat to the Georgia coastline, possibly reaching up to 7 feet.

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered evacuations for residents east of Interstate 95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty and McIntosh Counties.



South Carolina & North Carolina

Dorian is forecast to move near or over North Carolina’s coast Thursday night.

The hurricane is expected to gradually weaken to a Category 2 as it nears Wilmington, N.C., and could potentially make landfall Thursday night on the Outer Banks.

The heaviest rainfall from Dorian is expected to hit the coastal Carolinas, where up to 15 inches of rain is possible.

South Carolina’s governor issued an evacuation order for the state’s coastal residents. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Monday for North Carolina’s Outer Banks as well.

