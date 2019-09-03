Delmaine Donson/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Actress and social activist Tracee Ellis Ross is officially launching a hair care brand for women with curls, coils and tightly textured hair. On Tuesday, the Blackish star announced the new line on Instagram along with a photo of her that included the words "SOMETIMES IT'S JUST ALL ABOUT THE HAIR," around her voluminous curls. In her caption, Ross reveals that this new venture is something she's been dreaming about for 20 years and something that has been 10 years in the making. " Pattern Beauty is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product. Large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. Accessible pricing because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower, and gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history and makes us all feel like the royalty that we are," she said in the post . ⁠⠀ The products will be available to shop on Sept. 9, and there appears to be shampoo, conditioners and hair serums included in the brand. This isn't the first time Ross has dabbled into the hair care arena. In 2015 she partnered with Optimum Amla Legend, another sought after company with high-grade hair products created for multicultural women. Many women are already enthused about Ross' new hair products and left her congratulatory comments. One Instagrammer, J ennifer Faroul, wrote , "Take all my money. You were my inspiration to go natural 6 years ago so believe me I'll be on the site at 9 AM on Monday morning." Chantelle Bateman also chimed in , saying, "I don't usually consider buying celebrities' product lines, but when I do....*goes to spend all my coins on new curl products by my fave famous curly girl.*" Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Tracee Ellis Ross announces new hair care line, Pattern, for curly hair

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2019 at 10:04 am

Delmaine Donson/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Actress and social activist Tracee Ellis Ross is officially launching a hair care brand for women with curls, coils and tightly textured hair.



On Tuesday, the Blackish star announced the new line on Instagram along with a photo of her that included the words "SOMETIMES IT'S JUST ALL ABOUT THE HAIR," around her voluminous curls.



In her caption, Ross reveals that this new venture is something she's been dreaming about for 20 years and something that has been 10 years in the making.



"Pattern Beauty is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product. Large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. Accessible pricing because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower, and gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history and makes us all feel like the royalty that we are," she said in the post. ⁠⠀



The products will be available to shop on Sept. 9, and there appears to be shampoo, conditioners and hair serums included in the brand.



This isn't the first time Ross has dabbled into the hair care arena. In 2015 she partnered with Optimum Amla Legend, another sought after company with high-grade hair products created for multicultural women.



Many women are already enthused about Ross' new hair products and left her congratulatory comments.



One Instagrammer, Jennifer Faroul, wrote, "Take all my money. You were my inspiration to go natural 6 years ago so believe me I'll be on the site at 9 AM on Monday morning."



Chantelle Bateman also chimed in, saying, "I don't usually consider buying celebrities' product lines, but when I do....*goes to spend all my coins on new curl products by my fave famous curly girl.*"



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

