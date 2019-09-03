Today is Tuesday September 03, 2019
Miles Teller marries longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2019 at 11:19 am
ABC/Randy Holmes(HAWAII) — Whiplash star Miles Teller tied the knot on Sunday in Hawaii, marrying his girlfriend of six years, Keleigh Sperry.

E! News reports  the ceremony took place in a Catholic church in Maui, while the reception, which was DJd by Kygo, took place at a waterfront venue at the Ritz Carlton.

Teller’s brand-new wife posted Instagram pics of the happy event, showing the new couple and their guests celebrating on the dance floor. 

The couple apparently jetted off to Capri, Italy, according to Sperry’s Instagram, which displayed a romantic picture of herself and her new hubby in a boat, smooching under a rock formation. “40 more years in love if you kiss under a cave,” she wrote.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved

