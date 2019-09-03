Today is Tuesday September 03, 2019
Literacy Chapter of Tyler Partners with Half Price Books

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2019 at 3:17 pm
TYLER — Half Price Books, located in The Village at Cumberland Parks is celebrating National Literacy Month, throughout the month of September, and is partnering with Literacy Council of Tyler (LCOT) in promoting adult literacy. Special signage will be displayed as well as collection boxes, offering shoppers the opportunity to learn more about LCOT programs and to support free adult education by leaving a donation behind.

Half Price Books will also host a special Literacy Benefit Day this Sunday, with 5% of the proceeds benefiting the LCOT. This year’s partnership with LCOT keeps with the company’s tradition of partnering with literacy and environmental groups for more than 47 years.

