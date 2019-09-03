Today is Tuesday September 03, 2019
UT Health East Texas Acquires HOPE Cancer Center

Posted/updated on: September 3, 2019 at 4:47 pm
TYLER — UT Health East Texas has acquired HOPE Cancer Center of East Texas. The center will now be known as UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center. According to the division administrator of cancer services for UT Health, Cody Boyd, the practice will continue to operate utilizing the same physicians, along with the same phone numbers, at the same location. UT Health Center Operates clinic locations in Athens, Gun Barrel City, Henderson, Jacksonville and Tyler. UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center is home to eight physicians specializing in hematology and oncology.

