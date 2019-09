iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL INTERLEAGUE Atlanta 7, Toronto 2 Milwaukee 4, Houston 2 Chi Cubs 6, Seattle 1 AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2 Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0 NY Yankees 10, Texas 1 Chi White Sox 6, Cleveland 5 Minnesota 6, Boston 5 Kansas City 6, Detroit 5 Oakland 7, LA Angels 5 NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2 St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0 Washington 11, NY Mets 10 Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4 Arizona 2 San Diego 1 LA Dodgers 5, Colorado 3 WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Washington 93, New York 77 Seattle 82, Phoenix 70 Los Angeles 70, Atlanta 60 Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 9/3/19

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2019 at 5:25 am

iStock(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events:



MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL



INTERLEAGUE

Atlanta 7, Toronto 2

Milwaukee 4, Houston 2

Chi Cubs 6, Seattle 1



AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 0

NY Yankees 10, Texas 1

Chi White Sox 6, Cleveland 5

Minnesota 6, Boston 5

Kansas City 6, Detroit 5

Oakland 7, LA Angels 5



NATIONAL LEAGUE

Philadelphia 6, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 1, San Francisco 0

Washington 11, NY Mets 10

Miami 5, Pittsburgh 4

Arizona 2 San Diego 1

LA Dodgers 5, Colorado 3



WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Washington 93, New York 77

Seattle 82, Phoenix 70

Los Angeles 70, Atlanta 60



