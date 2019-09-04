whyframestudio/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Raise your hand if you have washed your hair before bed only to wake up to a drenched pillow after dozing off. Enter DryZZZ. It's an innovative pillowcase that features a microfiber towel along with a waterproof liner underneath to dry your hair while you snooze. The concept was dreamed up and launched by two Miami-based businesswomen and stay-at-home moms, Linda Schwitalla Villena and Susan Schwitalla Culmo. The duo was inspired to launch their unique line of pillowcases after Villena noticed her daughter place a towel on her pillow after wetting her hair in the shower. One side of the pillow is regular, while the other side is made of microfiber with a waterproof liner underneath. The pillow can also be used to help solve bedtime woes such as night sweats, drooling, color-treated hair and everything in between. Currently, there are 12 unique designs that include everything from popular sayings such as "good night sleep tight" to graphic designs that include eyelashes or polka dots. Prices start around $20. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Women create pillow for people who hate sleeping with wet hair

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2019 at 5:41 am

whyframestudio/iStock(NEW YORK) -- Raise your hand if you have washed your hair before bed only to wake up to a drenched pillow after dozing off.



Enter DryZZZ. It's an innovative pillowcase that features a microfiber towel along with a waterproof liner underneath to dry your hair while you snooze.



The concept was dreamed up and launched by two Miami-based businesswomen and stay-at-home moms, Linda Schwitalla Villena and Susan Schwitalla Culmo.



The duo was inspired to launch their unique line of pillowcases after Villena noticed her daughter place a towel on her pillow after wetting her hair in the shower.



One side of the pillow is regular, while the other side is made of microfiber with a waterproof liner underneath. The pillow can also be used to help solve bedtime woes such as night sweats, drooling, color-treated hair and everything in between.



Currently, there are 12 unique designs that include everything from popular sayings such as "good night sleep tight" to graphic designs that include eyelashes or polka dots. Prices start around $20.



Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back