Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Serena Williams cruised to a speedy victory Tuesday night in the women's quarterfinals to notch her 100th U.S. Open match win. Williams opened the Arthur Ashe Stadium program, defeating Qiang Wang 6-1, 6-0 in just 44 minutes in front of a packed house. The eighth-ranked Williams earned the historic win 30 years to the day Hall of Famer Chris Evert won her tournament record 101st match. Now, the tennis legend has just two matches left between her and a seventh U.S. Open singles championship title. Williams is also the last American -- woman or man -- standing in Flushing Meadows in hopes of taking home the fourth and final Grand Slam title of the season. The 23-time Grand Slam champ will face fifth seed Elina Svitolina, who previously upset Williams at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Williams' last U.S. Open title came in 2014, but she has made it to at least the semifinal round at every U.S. Open she has played since 2007. The electric atmosphere continued for the men's match, where unseeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov battled and defeated Roger Federer in five sets to close out the evening.

Serena Williams wins 100th US Open match

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2019 at 7:32 am

