Dana Edelson/NBC(NEW YORK) — It’s official: Leslie Jones won’t be returning to Saturday Night Live for its 45th season. The actress/comedian confirmed the news, first reported a week ago, in a lengthy Instagram post and video on Tuesday.

Along with a montage of her memorable characters and impersonations on the show, Jones thanked SNL producer Lorne Michaels, the cast, crew and viewers, closing with, “I know you will be as excited as I am when you see some of the amazing projects and adventures that I have coming up very soon! Love you all!!”

One of those projects will be a reboot of the classic TV game show Supermarket Sweep, Deadline reported on Thursday.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.