Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Ezekiel Elliott will remain in a Dallas Cowboys uniform through 2026, the team announced Wednesday. The Cowboys have reached an agreement with the 24-year-old running back to extend his contract by six years. The $90 million extension has $50 million guaranteed and when coupled with the amount Elliott was already expected to make in 2019 and 2020 through his previous contract, the 2016 draft pick stands to make more than $100 million through 2026, ESPN reports. Elliot, who missed all of training camp and preseason while negotiations were underway, may resume practice with the team as early as Wednesday. Dallas kicks off its regular season Sunday against the New York Giants. Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott agree on six-year contract extension

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2019 at 8:50 am

