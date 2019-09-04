TYLER — Union Pacific Railroad will be closing down the following roads to perform track maintenance in the evenings and overnight. The road closures will begin at 8 p.m. Union Pacific is expected to open the roads by 5 a.m. the following morning. Travelers will need to find an alternative route and to pay attention to all traffic and signs.

Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Faulkner Street crossing – between Troup Highway and Faulkner Street near the Green Acres Shopping Village.

Friday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, East Front Street crossing – on E. Front St.

Saturday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Magnolia Drive crossing – on Magnolia Dr. and Melrose Ave.

Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Old Bascom Road crossing – at Old Bascom Road and Shiloh Road

Monday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Golden Road crossing – near the intersection of Golden Road and Old Troup Highway