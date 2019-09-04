Today is Wednesday September 04, 2019
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Multiple Road Closures This Week Due to Union Pacific Railroad Track Maintenance

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2019 at 12:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Union Pacific Railroad will be closing down the following roads to perform track maintenance in the evenings and overnight. The road closures will begin at 8 p.m. Union Pacific is expected to open the roads by 5 a.m. the following morning. Travelers will need to find an alternative route and to pay attention to all traffic and signs.

Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Faulkner Street crossing – between Troup Highway and Faulkner Street near the Green Acres Shopping Village.
Friday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, East Front Street crossing – on E. Front St.
Saturday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Magnolia Drive crossing – on Magnolia Dr. and Melrose Ave.
Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Old Bascom Road crossing – at Old Bascom Road and Shiloh Road
Monday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Golden Road crossing – near the intersection of Golden Road and Old Troup Highway

Multiple Road Closures This Week Due to Union Pacific Railroad Track Maintenance

Posted/updated on: September 4, 2019 at 12:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Union Pacific Railroad will be closing down the following roads to perform track maintenance in the evenings and overnight. The road closures will begin at 8 p.m. Union Pacific is expected to open the roads by 5 a.m. the following morning. Travelers will need to find an alternative route and to pay attention to all traffic and signs.

Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Faulkner Street crossing – between Troup Highway and Faulkner Street near the Green Acres Shopping Village.
Friday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday, East Front Street crossing – on E. Front St.
Saturday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Magnolia Drive crossing – on Magnolia Dr. and Melrose Ave.
Sunday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Old Bascom Road crossing – at Old Bascom Road and Shiloh Road
Monday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Golden Road crossing – near the intersection of Golden Road and Old Troup Highway

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement