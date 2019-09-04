KILGORE — The East Texas Oil Museum at Kilgore College is planning an informational meeting to find part-time volunteers to work at the museum. Volunteers are needed to help with archiving, record digitization and exhibit preservation. Tour guides are also needed to escort groups at the museum. The meeting is set for 1 p.m. this coming Saturday. Available days to volunteer are Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The ETOM is located on S. Henderson Blvd. at the corner of Hwy. 259 and Ross Ave. in Kilgore. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. For more information on volunteer opportunities at the museum, contact Olivia Moore at 903-983-8295 or email omoore@kilgore.edu.