WASHINGTON (AP) – Many mothers who were detained in border stations this summer reported that the health of their children worsened in custody. That’s according to a questionnaire of 200 women by a nonprofit legal group that provides services to mothers detained in immigration custody at a family detention center in Dilley, Texas. The Dilley Pro Bono Project handed out a 13-question survey, mostly in Spanish, to mothers detained in border facilities in June and July this year. Most of the mothers said their child was not seen by a medical provider, though they reported kids with fever, vomiting, and diarrhea. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has increased medical staff after receiving emergency funding. Lawyers for the project have asked the Homeland Security Department’s inspector general to investigate.