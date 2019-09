TYLER — Tyler Junior College students Amaya Blanton and Anahi Hernandez are two of 207 Phi Theta Kappa members named 2019 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholars. Both will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Blanton is a sophomore general studies major from Tyler. Hernandez is a sophomore general studies major from Longview. Blanton and Hernandez are members of TJC’s Alpha Omicron Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa.