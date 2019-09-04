LONGVIEW — Gregg County joined a growing list of East Texas counties to issue a burn ban. According to our news partner KETK, on Wednesday Gregg county became the ninth East Texas county to prohibit outdoor burning. In an order signed by Greg County Judge Bill Stoudt, anyone caught burning outside is subject to a fine up to $500. Over the last several weeks several counties have declared bans as a result of high temperatures and very little measurable rain in the last month. The order does not mention an end date for the ban.