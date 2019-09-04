GUN BARREL CITY — Three East Texans are glad to be alive after escaping their boat that was overcome by high winds and waves. According to our news partner KETK, the boat recently sank on Cedar Creek Lake. The three involved, who have not been identified, did make it to shore before the boat capsized. They were uninjured. UT Health EMS and Texas Parks and Wildlife assisted the Gun Barrel City Police and Fire Departments in the incident. GBC first responders took the opportunity to remind boaters to always wear your life jackets and stay aware of weather conditions.