TYLER — Tyler state Representative Matt Schaefer responds after drawing nationwide attention for comments he made on social media about gun laws. Over the weekend, Schaefer said on Facebook, in part, “I say NO to ‘red flag’ pre-crime laws. NO to universal background checks… NO to mandatory gun buybacks. What can we do? YES to praying for victims. YES to praying for protection.” His comments have drawn plenty of support and opposition. Actress Alyssa Milano is among those taking Schaefer to task, while Senator Ted Cruz is voicing his support for the Tyler lawmaker.

Schaefer told KTBB, “I’ve had very positive support…locally from people who really believe that we do have a God-given right to self-defense — and that means…through our Constitutional right to keep and bear arms. The other side has responded…sometimes with some pretty vile comments, but…by and large, we’ve had positive support locally.”