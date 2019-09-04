DorSteffen/iStock(NEW YORK) — Pope Francis acknowledged growing criticism of him from the conservative right-wing of the United State Catholic Church on Wednesday, while speaking with reporters aboard the papal plane.

While headed to Mozambique, the Pope was given a copy of a newly-released book about his critics, called How America Wants to Change the Pope by author Nicholas Seneze, who covers the Vatican for French Catholic newspaper La Croix.

He called it “an honor if the Americans attack me.”

Those comments were clarified by papal spokesman Matteo Bruni, who said that “in an informal context the Pope wanted to say that he always considers it an honor to be criticized, especially when it comes from authoritative voices, and in this case from an important nation.”

Pope Francis also remarked on the devastation in the Bahamas from Hurricane Dorian, saying “I would like to invite you all to give prayers for the victims of the hurricane in the Bahamas.”

“The poor people without blame have lost their homes, have lost everything, even their lives.”

