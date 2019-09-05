Mladen Zivkovic/iStock(NEW YORK) — New York City is home to the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and the coolest workout in the world — literally.

Brrrn is the only fitness studio in the world that operates colder than 72 degrees and, because of this, calls itself the world’s first cold workout experience.

Co-founder Jimmy Martin came up with the cool concept while working as a personal trainer. On a hot July morning, one of his clients complained that they felt like they always got a better workout in the fall and winter months in colder temperatures. This set off a lightbulb in Martin’s head.

Martin said he searched online for cold workout experiences but found nothing. That’s when he knew he had discovered something special.

He later met Johnny Adamic at a fitness studio and after learning about his background in public health, floated the idea of a cold workout experience by him. Adamic began to research the benefits of working out in colder temperatures and after many nights of intense research, he was on board.

“At brrrn, heat doesn’t get in the way of your workout,” Adamic said. “You don’t have this competing cardiovascular demand on your system trying to cool down while also trying to exercise. You get to focus on exercising your best.”

“If you are cold your body will shiver in an effort to maintain your core temperature, so that burns more energy thus burning more calories,” said Dr. Rameck Hunt, medical director for the Weight Management Program at Penn Medicine Princeton Health. “Also, cold weather may allow for better endurance which can allow for harder and longer workouts.”

Hunt also notes that in a colder climate it’s important to warm up and stretch as the temperature can make muscles stiff. Also, he notes, people with asthma may be more sensitive to a colder temperature.

Each workout class at brrrn takes place in a 50-degree “refrigerator.” The fitness studio uses slide boards, ropes and weights to give clients a chilly full-body workout.

“We spent five years developing this concept,” Martin said. “We thought okay we have this cool temperature environment but what are the types of workouts we’re going to do in this fridge that will set people up for success with their workout?”

The founders then developed the three types of classes that are offered at brrrn: slide, HIIT and HIIT plus slide. Slide focuses on using the slide boards throughout the class for both cardio and Pilates type movements. HIIT uses both ropes and weights for a high-intensity interval training experience. HIIT plus slide combines the two classes using slide boards, ropes and weights in circuit-style boot camp class.

Martin and Adamic think this is just the beginning not only for brrrn, but for the cold fitness movement.

“The future is now,” Martin said. “We’re already talking about expansion opportunities, we’re working on ways for people to keep their cool at home. The future is bright.”

