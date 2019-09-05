MARSHALL — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will conduct water distribution sampling on Monday. The city of Marshall says the testing is done to ensure that the city’s water is in agreement with required TCEQ standards. After the sampling, the city will convert chloramines back to free chlorine as a measure of improving and maintaining water quality for two weeks starting on Tuesday. The City of Marshall currently disinfect its drinking water supply prior to distributing it to customers. Some individuals may notice taste and odor changes and a slight discoloration to the water.

Some iron particles may make it into customers’ service lines despite the city’s efforts. Customers who experience discoloration should temporarily flush faucets, tubs and toilets until their water has cleared. Periodic pressure drops may also be experienced due to the city’s extensive flushing efforts. Noticeable water quality changes associated with conversions are usually short-lived and are not associated with public health risks. Customers can safely consume and use their drinking water as normal during the conversion period. If customers have questions about this process, they may contact the Public Works Department at 903-935-4516.