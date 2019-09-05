L-R Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade — Gillian Laub/Vanity Fair(NEW YORK) — Vanity Fair today unveiled its 2019 Best-Dressed List, putting the spotlight on 40 “icons” who the magazine says have changed the fashion game.

Among those who got the thumbs-up this year: Keanu Reeves, Brad Pitt, Zendaya, Elle Fanning, Mahershala Ali, Zoë Kravitz, Rami Malek, Diane Keaton, Billy Porter and Jennifer Lopez.

The list also highlights married couples — dubbed “The Ensembles” — including Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union; Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet; George and Amal Clooney, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Here’s the full list:

The Virtuosos

Celine Dion

Diane Keaton

Jeremy O’Harris

Marc Jacobs

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Rami Malek

Serge Iabka

Zendaya

Zoë Kravitz

The Classics

Elle Fanning

Gemma Chan

Lisa Eisner

Mahershala Ali

Pamela Joyner

Chloë Sevigny

Cicely Tyson

Frank Ocean

Jennifer Lopez

Keanu Reeves

The Originals

B. Akerlund

Billy Porter

Harry Styles

Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn

Kehinde Wiley

Lena Waithe

Solange Knowles

Tyler, The Creator

The Ensembles

Amal & George Clooney

Victoria & David Beckham

Bella & Gigi Hadid

BTS

Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

Rick Owens & Michèle Lamy

Vanity Fair will be celebrating the 2019 Best-Dressed list with an exclusive party at this evening in New York City, at Saks Fifth Avenue’s venue L’Avenue.