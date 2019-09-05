Today is Thursday September 05, 2019
ETSO to Launch 2019/2020 Season

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2019 at 10:54 am
TYLER — The East Texas Symphony Orchestra and music director Richard Lee – kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with ¡Celebración!. The night of music takes place on Sept 14th at 7:30 at the UT Cowan Center, in partnership with the Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler, highlighting music from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Spain and the USA! The night features Texas A&M University faculty and guitarist Isaac Bustos and the Tyler Junior College Alumni Guitar Ensemble. Complete information on the 2019/2020 season is available by clicking the link. https://etso.org/.

