TYLER — The East Texas Symphony Orchestra and music director Richard Lee – kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with ¡Celebración!. The night of music takes place on Sept 14th at 7:30 at the UT Cowan Center, in partnership with the Hispanic Professionals Association of Tyler, highlighting music from Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Spain and the USA! The night features Texas A&M University faculty and guitarist Isaac Bustos and the Tyler Junior College Alumni Guitar Ensemble. Complete information on the 2019/2020 season is available by clicking the link. https://etso.org/.