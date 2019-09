LONGVIEW — The Gregg County Fair sets in motion Friday night. Since its inception, the fair has brought in vendors, families, and anyone interested in fun from all over Gregg County and surrounding areas. The fair is home to rides, shopping, local artisans’ wares, petting zoos and more. The Gregg County Fair began in 1949 and runs thru Sept. 14th! Get more details by clicking the link. https://greggcountyfair.com/