LONGVIEW — The Arts!Longview Cultural District has been Named a Texas Cultural District by the Texas Commission on the Arts. According to the Commission, the establishment of a cultural district requires a focus on the arts with carefully laid out plans and collaboration among arts organizations, city and county government entities, businesses and citizens. Arts!Longview will host a celebration on Oct. 10, 2019 in downtown Longview in conjunction with ArtWalk Longview to celebrate the recognition of the district.

The celebration will be held from 5-8 p.m., and arts and cultural organization members, their boards, community leaders, elected officials, and the public are all invited to attend.