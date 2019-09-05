TYLER — Plans to expand FM 2964/Rhones Quarter Road in Smith County are progressing with a second public meeting on Tuesday the 17th. TxDOT encourages interested citizens to attend and provide input on the recommended alternative. The “come and go” meeting will be held from 5-7 p.m., on the Brown Elementary School campus in Whitehouse. The meeting will happen in the cafeteria and will allow adjacent property owners and other interested citizens an opportunity to review the latest updates on the proposed improvements, gather information, voice concerns and provide feedback.

The project limits are from SH 110, south to FM 346 in Whitehouse. New right-of-way (ROW) will be required from adjacent property owners. ROW agents will be available at the meeting to answer citizens questions about the acquisition process which is expected to get underway in 2021. TxDOT’s proposal includes widening the existing two-lane facility to four lanes with a continuous left turn lane with bike and pedestrian facilities. It also includes redesigning the roadway alignment to improve grades and curves, addressing the FM 2964/SH 110/Shiloh Road intersection in the City of Tyler, and realigning FM 2964 with County Road 2277 at FM 346 in the City of Whitehouse. Construction funds are expected to be available in 2025. The recommended alternative includes updates implemented from public comments received at the first public meeting held on March 7, 2019.

Persons with special communication or accommodation needs, including language interpretation, should contact TxDOT at (903) 510-9100 at least two working days prior to the meeting. Every reasonable effort will be made to accommodate those needs. Written comments related to the proposed project may be submitted at the meeting or mailed to Texas Department of Transportation, Advanced Project Development Office, 2709 W. Front Street, Tyler, Texas, 75702. Comments may also be emailed to Chelsea.McLeod@txdot.gov. To be included as part of the project’s official record, comments must be received by Tuesday, October 1, 2019.