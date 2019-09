TYLER — An East Texas businessman has announced a challenge against long-time representative Louie Gohmert for his congressional seat in 2020. According to our news partner KETK, Hank Gilbert announced his plans to be the Democratic challenger against Gohmert, who will be running for his ninth term in the House of Representatives. Gilbert is a rancher, former high school agriculture teacher, and small-business owner. He announced his campaign Thursday from Union Hall in Tyler.