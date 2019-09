SMITH COUNTY — On August 19, Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to IH 20 West near Jim Hogg Rd. where a partially decomposed body had been discovered. On Thursday Smith County authorities identified the man as Jonathan Lee Douglas. Douglas was a white male, 32 years of age. He was originally from Kentucky and it appears that he was homeless. The investigation revealed that Douglas had been living in this wooded area for several days while passing through.