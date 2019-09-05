Today is Thursday September 05, 2019
Louisiana Man Arrested Following Multi-State Investigation

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2019 at 4:42 pm
QUITMAN — A five month investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Louisiana man facing three felony cattle theft charges out of Texas. Justin Glenn Thompson, 40, of Hineston, Louisiana was arrested for theft of 84 head of cattle, an additional count of theft of 16 head of cattle, and theft of property of more than $18,000 in cattle payment shortages. The investigation included a group effort with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Special Rangers and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Brand Inspectors. TSCRA Special Rangers Larry Hand and Bo Fox were in Louisiana on Tuesday as LDAF brand inspectors arrested Thompson. According to a news release more charges could still be to come.

QUITMAN — A five month investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Louisiana man facing three felony cattle theft charges out of Texas. Justin Glenn Thompson, 40, of Hineston, Louisiana was arrested for theft of 84 head of cattle, an additional count of theft of 16 head of cattle, and theft of property of more than $18,000 in cattle payment shortages. The investigation included a group effort with the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Special Rangers and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Brand Inspectors. TSCRA Special Rangers Larry Hand and Bo Fox were in Louisiana on Tuesday as LDAF brand inspectors arrested Thompson. According to a news release more charges could still be to come.

