Todd Williamson/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Sterling K. Brown portrays a domineering father watching over his teenage daughter in the trailer for his new film Waves, which he debuted Thursday on Instagram.

The This Is Us Emmy winner commented, “Your first glimpse at #Waves, brought to you by @A24 This one is pretty special. As proud as I’ve ever been of anything in my career. Please come check it out.”

Waves is set in South Florida and tells the story of two couples coping with the joy and pain of young love. According to Deadline, last week at the Venice Film Festival, the film “drew raves for its cast, particularly Brown as the father.”

Waves opens in theaters November 1.

