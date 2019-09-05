RUSK COUNTY — A Smith County man was arrested following a wreck in Smith County on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say Ryan Curbo, 23, of Henderson, passed in a no passing zone on HWY 64 near C.R. 294 when he hit a car driven by Lonesha McCovey, 26, of Nacogdoches. Curbo reportedly then spun and struck a second vehicle, driven by Callie Birdsong, 25, of Arp. McCovy and Birdsong were both transported to Christus Trinity Mother Francis Hospital –Tyler in serious condition. After the crash reports state Curbo shed his clothing and disappeared into a wooded area. Curbo was found and exhibited what authorities called “erratic and aggressive actions toward first responders.”

He was transported to UT-Health –Tyler with non-life threatening injuries. After his release from the hospital, he was arrested on 2 counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle and placed in Smith County Jail. The crash remains under investigation at this time.