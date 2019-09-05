Girlfriend of estranged husband of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos turns herself in

iStock(NEW CANAAN, Conn.) -- The girlfriend of Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband turned herself in to police in connection with the Connecticut mom's disappearance.



Michelle Troconis surrendered to state police in Connecticut on Thursday, a day after her boyfriend, Fotis Dulos, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence in a case linked to his estranged wife's disappearance.



Jennifer Dulos vanished May 24 while in the midst of a divorce and custody battle with Fotis Dulos. Troconis admitted to state troopers in August that her first two interviews with them were untruthful and she was ready to be fully truthful, police said.



Her statements moving forward provided evidence that resulted in the new charge against Fotis Dulos, police said.



The new charges against her aren't immediately clear. Fotis Dulos and Troconis previously were charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution. Both pleaded not guilty.



Norm Pattis, an attorney for Fotis Dulos, confirmed her arrest in a statement to ABC News.



"Our hearts go out to Ms. Troconis. We are confident that she will, in the end, tell the truth at trial," Pattis said in a statement. "The state is a terrifying enemy, but a clean conscience is a powerful ally."



Investigators believe Jennifer Dulos, 50, suffered a "serious physical assault" in the garage of her New Canaan home, where bloodstains were found, according to arrest warrants. The Dulos' five children are in the custody of Jennifer Dulos' mother.



