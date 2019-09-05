Today is Thursday September 05, 2019
Justice Dept. Charges Texas Man Under US Bump Stock Ban

Posted/updated on: September 5, 2019 at 6:20 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department has brought its first case for violating the federal ban on bump stocks, devices that allow a semi-automatic firearm to fire rapidly like a machine gun. Federal prosecutors say Ajay Dhingra of Houston has been charged with possessing a machine gun, making false statements to acquire a firearm and other charges. They say Dhingra came on the radar of law enforcement after sending a “concerning message” to the George Bush Foundation. Prosecutors said he’d been committed to a psychiatric facility and was prohibited from owning firearms. Investigators found two guns at Dhingra’s house, including an AR-15 rifle with an attached bump stock. Court documents said they also found four 100-catriridge magazines. A nationwide ban on bump stocks took effect in March. Dhingra’s attorney declined to comment.

