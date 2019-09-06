Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Queer Eye is heading to Japan this fall. Netflix announced Thursday on Instagram that Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!, a four-episode special season of the Emmy-winning series, will launch November 1.

Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! will feature the Fab Five: Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France, “bringing their expertise to Tokyo to make-better four heroes while experiencing Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand,” according to the streaming giant.

Model and actress Kiko Mizuhara will serve as the Fab Five’s guide to the Land of the Rising Sun, along with comedian Naomi Watanabe.

