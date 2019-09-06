Photo: Alison Cohen Rosa/©2019 STX Financing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.(NEW YORK) — Constance Wu said she endured some “battle wounds” on the set of her latest movie, Hustlers, but surprisingly, it wasn’t from her pole dancing or walking in 8-inch high heels.

Wu told Good Morning America that co-star Jennifer Lopez, “almost broke my nose twice.”

“We had this fight where she starts to be try to take a cellphone out of my hand, and what happened was the cellphone hit me in the nose,” Wu described from the scene. “She felt so bad and I was like, ‘Girl, don’t worry this is just, you know, battle wounds. Let’s keep going.'”

But despite J.Lo’s best efforts to stay safe, Wu said “she did it again.”

Crazy Rich Asians star Wu, who plays Destiny in the movie, said “it was so hard” learning all the intricacies and moves of a stripper.

“I was lucky though in that my character’s not supposed to be that good,” she said, laughing. “[W]hich was easy to do because I wasn’t great. But I did do pole dancing lessons and I had a pole installed in my living room.”

The Fresh Off The Boat matriarch also came up with another unique way to get comfortable in her Hustlers character’s shoes — literally.

“I had those 8-inch heels and I’d just walk around and do dishes in them. I was in my flannel pajamas and then my stripper shoes.”

Antics and high arches aside, Wu said the heart of this movie is “about friendship and loneliness,” which first drew her to the role. The film portrays the performers’ “multifaceted” lives off the pole, Wu said. “[A]s an actor you want to explore people’s character beyond the stereotypes and assumptions, and the script really allowed [that].”

Hustlers is in theaters nationwide Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.