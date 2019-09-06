Today is Friday September 06, 2019
City of Tyler Website Taken Offline

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2019 at 11:46 am
TYLER — The City of Tyler has had their website jeopardized for the second time in recent weeks. Following the site hack on Friday morning the site was taken offline. The City of Tyler’s website is hosted off-site by a third-party provider. City officials say none of the payment platforms or government service sites hosting credit card and residents’ personal information were menaced. The site at the present time is under repairs until further notice. The city is inspecting this incident with the site contractor, City of Tyler IT Department and the Tyler Police Department.

