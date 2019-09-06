Today is Friday September 06, 2019
David Stein to Run for Smith County Republican Chair

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2019 at 12:02 pm
SMITH COUNTY — Former Smith County Commissioner and former Smith County Republican Club President, David Stein, has circulated his intentions to run for the Smith County Republican Party Chairman in the March 2020 Primary. Gary Penkilo will serve as his Treasurer. Stein is currently serving the community as Campaign Chair for United Way of Smith County where he has served as an Executive Board Member for 10 years and as a Board Member of Tyler Proud. David Stein and his wife, Stella, are members of Rose Heights Church and they are parents of 3 adult daughters.

SMITH COUNTY — Former Smith County Commissioner and former Smith County Republican Club President, David Stein, has circulated his intentions to run for the Smith County Republican Party Chairman in the March 2020 Primary. Gary Penkilo will serve as his Treasurer. Stein is currently serving the community as Campaign Chair for United Way of Smith County where he has served as an Executive Board Member for 10 years and as a Board Member of Tyler Proud. David Stein and his wife, Stella, are members of Rose Heights Church and they are parents of 3 adult daughters.

