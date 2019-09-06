Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — In the Season 11 premiere of Netflix’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, Eddie Murphy told Jerry Seinfeld that he planned to return to the stand-up stage at some point.

Now it seems as though it’ll be sooner rather than later.

“Next year I am going to tour, do some standup,” Murphy said on the Netflix podcast Present Company with Krista Smith.

A Netflix podcast was a most appropriate venue to tease that information, considering the streaming giant is reportedly willing to pay as much as $70 million to snag comedy specials from Murphy, according to TMZ.

He’ll also be seen in the upcoming Rudy Ray Moore biopic Dolemite Is My Name for Netflix this fall.

Murphy, whose stand-up specials Delirious and Raw basically gave birth to the idea of a comic who could be as famous as a rock star, hasn’t grabbed a mic in years.

In Comedians in Cars, Eddie revealed to fellow stand-up vet Seinfeld that the late Don Rickles urged him to return to the stage. Murphy told Jerry, “Everything just has to be right…You have to get up there and start working out [material].”

In addition, Eddie will be returning to the Saturday Night Live stage as host for the first time since 1984 on December 21, and he will reprise his role as Prince Akeem the upcoming sequel Coming 2 America, opposite a who’s who of African-American Hollywood talent, from Coming to America castmates Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones, to Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, and Kiki Layne.

