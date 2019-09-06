Today is Friday September 06, 2019
Former Chairman of Gregg County Republican Party Sentenced for Federal Financial Crimes

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2019 at 12:59 pm
TYLER, Texas – In 2014 Timmy Lynn Vaughn was sworn in as the chairman of the Gregg County Republican Party, on Thursday the 59-year-old Longview man was sentenced to a year and one day in federal prison. Vaughn plead guilty in May to making false statements to a bank. Vaughn was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $145,100. According to court proceedings, in March of 2016, Vaughn applied for a personal loan at a bank and forged his wife’s name. The loan was approved and the proceeds remitted by a cashier’s check, which was deposited on the same day into an account controlled by Vaughn.

