3rd vaping-related death reported, CDC vows to find out ‘what is making people sick’

Posted/updated on: September 6, 2019 at 12:49 pm

danchooalex/iStock(ATLANTA) -- As vaping-related illnesses and deaths continue to climb, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is vowing to work with state and federal agencies to figure out what is causing many e-cigarette users to become ill.



“We are working around the clock to find out what is making people sick,” Ileana Arias, acting deputy director, Non-Infectious Diseases, CDC, said during a conference call on Friday. "The focus of the investigation is narrowing, but we are still faced with complicated questions in this outbreak."



A third person has died from an e-cigarette-related lung illness and another death is under investigation, the CDC said.



The CDC also said Friday it is aware of 450 possible vaping-related cases in 33 states, including the 215 that have been previously reported.



Indiana health officials reported the latest vaping-related death on Friday. As with the previous vaping-related deaths, the patient’s name, age and city were not released publicly.



“The tragic loss of a Hoosier and rising number of vaping-related injuries are warnings that we cannot ignore,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in a statement. “While it is unclear what substances are causing injury when you use these products with other chemicals, you may not know everything that you’re inhaling and the harm it can cause.”



The Food and Drug Administration said it has collected 120 e-cigarette samples with the hope of finding a common device or substance that is causing the pulmonary illnesses.



“The FDA is analyzing these samples for the presence of a broad range of chemicals,” Mitch Zeller, director of Center for Tobacco Products at the FDA, said on a conference call Friday.



While there is not a specific device or chemical linked to all cases, the CDC reports that a majority of the patients are young (18-35), are male and admit to using a THC, nicotine, or both, 90 days before seeing symptoms. CDC officials said symptoms include shortness of breath, gastrointestinal issues, fever and fatigue. In all reported cases of vaping-related illnesses, abnormalities were observed in both lungs after examination and no infections were detected, the CDC said.



The other vaping-related deaths were reported in Oregon and Illinois.



The CDC launched a multi-state investigation into the lung illnesses on Aug. 1. The FDA is asking the public to report any health concerns regarding e-cigarette use by visiting safetyreporting.hhs.gov.



