TYLER — Tyler police been able to identify the approximately 2 year-old black male and investigators are talking with the family. The toddler was dropped off on N. Gaston Street around 1:00 p.m. today. Police received a call from a Hispanic female who lives on N. Gaston who stated that a black male driver pulled up in a tanish / brown Nissan car and asked if the little boy was hers? She said no, the driver told her that he found the child up on Martin Luther King, placed the child in the street and drove away. The child was only wearing socks when he abandoned the child. The female immediately called police and reported the incident.